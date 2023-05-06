3 murders on Friday...12 for the week...206 for the year

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER MURDER: Police crime scene investigators near the body of Anthony "Boyo" Joseph who was gunned down in Arima on Friday. Joseph was among three men killed in three unrelated incidents that day. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB - ROGER JACOB

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Regions II and III were kept busy up to late on Friday afternoon investigating three unrelated murders in different police divisions.

Police said Anthony Joseph aka "Boyo," was walking along River Road, off La Retreat Road in Arima, at around 12.15 pm, when he was confronted by two men, one armed with a pistol and the other with an assault rifle. They shot him several times.

Joseph tried to run away but collapsed nearby as the gunmen continued shooting. The impact of the bullets, police said, shattered a part of Joseph's face. The killers escaped by running through nearby bushes.

A resident who heard the gunshots and later saw Joseph's body on the road contacted the police.

Arima police officers visited the scene along with the district medical officer who ordered Joseph's body removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy.

Crime scene investigators found nine 7.62 mm spent shells, ten 9 mm spent shells and four bullet fragments.

No motive has been established for Joseph's murder.

Earlier on Friday, at 6.15 am, police said they received a report of a shooting at the corner of Galba Street and Lady Young Avenue in Morvant. On visiting the area, they found Ricardo Francois bleeding in the driver's seat of a black Nissan B14 car.

Police took Francois to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was declared dead shortly after.

Investigators said Francois was from Sea View Hill, Carenage. No motive has been established for the murder.

There were reports of a third murder in Freeport, committed late Friday afternoon, but up to press time all police said was that a man had been gunned down. No more details including name and home address were given as police were said to still be at the scene up to press time.

These three murders have brought the toll to 206 for the year as of Friday compared to 192 for the same period last year.

There were 12 murders committed for the week thus far including a triple murder which was committed in Santa Cruz.