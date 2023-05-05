UNC, PDP inviting local govt nominees

UNC political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, yellow and black dress, surrounded by MP's and other party members at the opening of the party's new headquarters at Mulchan Sieuchan Road, Chaguanas, on Sunday. - Lincoln Holder

THE Opposition UNC and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) are currently inviting nominations from people seeking to represent them as candidates in the next local government elections.

By law, the elections are constitutionally due by December.

In a statement on Monday, the PNM said the Prime Minister issued a call at a PNM General Council meeting on the same day, for nominations from party members interested in offering themselves to be considered as candidates "for the imminent local government elections."

Dr Rowley, who is also PNM political leader, said, "The PNM is determined to improve the local government system and we look forward to the new system of local government with the reform in the new term.”

The period for nominations is May 2 to June 3. Nomination forms are available from all PNM constituency executives and from the PNM’s Central Regional Office.

Screening of nominees for all 141 local government electoral districts in Trinidad will begin on dates and times to be announced after June 3.

Since its establishment in 1956, the PNM has been the only party to field candidates in every single election in TT.

UNC chairman Davendranath Tancoo said the party has already started to invite local government nominees.

"The UNC had opened nominations several months ago for candidates and candidacies for the local government elections."

Tancoo said Opposition Leader and UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar confirmed this when the party opened its new headquarters in Chaguanas on April 30.

While Persad-Bissessar indicated at that time that screening of local government nominees would begin soon, Tancoo said the dates and times for that exercise are still being determined.

But he added this would happen "within the very near future."

Tancoo said, "We are ahead (in our preparation) and ready for whenever this election is called."

He also said a substantial number of UNC members have come forward to offer themselves as nominees.

UNC general secretary Peter Kanhai agreed with Tancoo.

Kanhai said the UNC was in a similar level of preparation last September, with respect to inviting and screening local government nominees, when the elections were postponed.

He added that a future UNC government would bring legislation to Parliament to fix the dates for local government elections.

PDP political leader Watson Duke said the party is well poised and positioned with respect to its preparations for local government elections.

He identified the Port of Spain City Corporation as one of the PDP's targets in the elections.

In reference to the fallout between himself and Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, Duke said the process of inviting nominees and screening them as potential candidates is being done in such a way "so as to prevent Judases" from entering into the PDP again.

He expected the PDP to have selected its slate of candidates by early June.

At a news conference on November 3, 2022, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi said under the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill 2020 – which was partially proclaimed on November 8, 2022 – the terms of all councillors and aldermen will end on December 3, 2023.

He said this extra year provides time for the rollout of the local government reform package and there is a three-month period after this date within which local government elections can be held. Prior to this change, the councils' term would have ended on December 3, this year, and elections would have been due within three months.

Al-Rawi said, “Within the extra year, we will be able to build out all the relevant sections of the law, including taking councillors who are executive members and making them into secretaries similar to the THA; operationalising 13 separate divisions inside local government divisions, including planning, engineering, audit and accounting, sporting and recreation, etc.”

Prior to this extension, the life of local government bodies would have ended on December 3, 2022.