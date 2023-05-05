The Corner of Courage: Why emotional equilibrium is important

Kanisa George -

THE BUSINESS of life is the accumulation of memories. Good, bad, in-between and indifferent. Each memory contains a collage of moving images, characters and emotions that define the tenor of the experience. Of the variables above, our emotional response carries significant weight, as it impacts how we respond to future experiences and how well we adjust to hardship. Be that as it may, most of us don’t fully grasp that our inability to properly understand our emotional state can have a profound and lasting impact on our well-being.

Are you having trouble connecting with others emotionally? Do you struggle to get through daily tasks? When our metaphorical tank feels low, emotional imbalance might be the root of the issue.

It is very common, according to psychologists, for an individual to be disconnected from their emotional self. One writer suggests a person who lacks emotional well-being can either be described as one who doesn’t want to place too much emphasis on their emotions, or one who doesn’t know how to define them.

While we endeavour to promote what we regard as important aspects of our lives, we often fail to ensure that the emotional parts of ourselves are taken care of. Achieving an overall sense of well-being can only be accomplished when we achieve emotional balance. Yet this is something that most of us shy away from. Is it that facing your emotions is intimating? Or maybe we don’t know how to identify them and understand what they really mean?

Frankly, when faced with emotions, most of us gravitate towards the knee-jerk reaction we often resort to, temporarily quelling the burden sometimes attached to emotions. We either force ourselves to ignore them or let them overwhelm us, but no matter the course we adopt, we’ll eventually hit a brick wall.

Some life coaches preach that emotional balance is the ability to recognise your emotions and the emotions of others while being able to respond to them responsibly.

Developing a state of mind that allows you to be aware of your emotions, understand triggers and respond in a gentle, wise and empathetic manner ensures that you can navigate life even when faced with hardship and obstacles.

One writer believes that the real key to emotional balance is consciousness and making time to tap into the emotions you are experiencing fully. Justine Gammill believes that achieving emotional balance involves self-study, as we aren’t often clear about our feelings. He suggests that spending a little time inside your head is the only way to truly address how you feel, why you feel that way, and what actions might be required to change it.

Because emotions reflect the process by which an individual automatically puts meaningful labels on experiences, having a sound knowledge of your emotional self invariably fosters positive growth and enhances the relationship you share with yourself. Once you have tapped into this part of yourself, it becomes easier to master emotional regulation. Instead of practising avoidance, we are better positioned to identify the emotions afflicting us at the moment and observe them without becoming overwhelmed.

Beyond the relationship we share with ourselves, emotional equilibrium helps maintain positive and constructive relationships. Of course, things periodically go awry, but as long as we can keep our emotions in check, it’s possible to maintain stability and flexibility, even during deep personal crises or disputes with others.

Research shows that emotional balance promotes physical health and is a precondition for well-being and growth. For example, when emotions like anger or sadness are triggered, they can manifest as physical pain. Even pent-up emotions can alter our brain’s chemistry, affecting our mood. We know that emotional balance is important, yet we struggle to achieve it.

One writer found that the best time to practise emotional rebalancing is when you first feel yourself getting off-kilter. While emotions might be hard to address in moments of distress, having practical emotional-balancing techniques handy will assist you when in those moments the rug gets pulled from under you.

Let music set the mood

Research shows that music can be a powerful tool to balance emotions, but it is all about selecting the appropriate playlist. In the words of psychologist Barton Goldsmith, “The wrong music can also throw you out of balance,” so while music might be a helpful tool, it’s all about the selection.

Refocusing

Another helpful suggestion is to actively engage in doing something that you love or something that you don't like but need to get done. The goal, according to research, is to focus all of your energy on creating something new and perhaps this may change your current state of mind. Giving your mind the freedom to engage in something different could possibly give you a new perspective, and you might be able to use a different approach.

Rebalancing through journaling

A huge part of achieving emotional equilibrium is getting the emotions out safely. Essentially, releasing those negative emotions creates free space for positivity to settle and the potential to develop a new perspective.

It is easy to fall into a rot as we manoeuvre the ebbs and flows of life. But if we don’t grant ourselves the privilege of emotional well-being, the journey will be marred by chaos and the possibility of continuous dissatisfaction. And this, quite frankly, isn’t a life well lived.