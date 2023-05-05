San Juan Business Association: Institutional failure factor in crime

File photo of Chevalle Ramjattan, 41, who was gunned down while driving away from his Aranguez pharmacy in 2023. PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA -

THE San Juan Business Association has said the failure of several institutions in TT is a contributing factor to the recent hike in crime.

These institutional failures, it said, have significant implications for the safety and security of citizens and businesses, and outlined areas of concern.

In a release, the association said these institutions included the judiciary, Director of Public Prosecutions’ Office, legislation, social services, non-governmental organisations, customs and excise and others.

It also singled out the Ministry of National Security.

“In the judiciary, efficient and timely processing of criminal matters is critical to ensuring justice and holding individuals accountable for their actions. Understaffing of the DPP’s office hampers the processing of criminal matters, leading to delays in justice. Outdated laws need to be updated/amended to include stiffer fines and imprisonment.”

The association said government should form deeper relationships with NGOs to have a greater impact. It said a lack of social initiatives for the youth of the country could lead to social exclusion, poverty, and a higher risk of engaging in criminal activities.

“There is a lack of leaders who prioritise rational thinking in the Ministry of National Security. As a result, limited resources are being misused, and crime has been on the rise. It’s important to bring in new leaders to help make better decisions for communities.

“With regard to customs and excise, the proliferation of high-powered weapons entering the country illegally through our legal ports is a significant issue that needs to be addressed. Poor management and distribution of national resources exacerbate the problem of crime.

“Weak border protection and control by the coast guard allow illegal weapons, human trafficking, and other illicit goods to enter the country with ease. The lack of modern equipment and resources for the police to keep up with increasingly sophisticated criminals is a significant problem.”

The association also said the education system and poor parenting contributes to the crime rate.

“The failure to reduce dropouts means that many young people are left without the skills and education they need to succeed in life, making them more vulnerable to poverty and crime.

“A higher focus on trade skills is needed. Parents are failing to instil proper values, guidance, and discipline in children, leading them to engage in delinquent and criminal behaviour.”

It said addressing these institutional failures will require a co-ordinated effort by government agencies, civil-society organisations and the private sector to address these issues comprehensively. The association said it stood ready to support any initiative to reduce crime.