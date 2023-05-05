Rowley off to Barbados, Imbert acts as PM

Finance Minister Colm Imbert - Angelo Marcelle

The Prime Minister leaves the country today for a trip to Barbados.

In his absence, Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, will act in his position.

Dr Keith Rowley announced his intention to head to Barbados for a "long-weekend" at a post Cabinet media conference on Thursday. The Prime Minister said his trip had been planned since mid-April and he will be spending his weekend playing golf.

He said he does not intend to meet with Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley over the controversy surrounding the "abduction" of firearms dealer Brent Thomas from Barbados.