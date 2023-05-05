PM to receive honorary degree from Howard University

File photo of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the opening of the Diego Martin North Community Centre, Church Street, Diego Martin. - ANGELO MARCELLE

The Prime Minister will be awarded an honorary doctorate degree by Howard University at its 155th Commencement Ceremony on May 13. The announcement was made by TT-born Howard University President Wayne A I Frederick in a statement on Thursday.

In a post on the university’s website, Frederick said Dr Rowley will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters. He is one of six people who will be given honorary degrees during the ceremony, which will take place on the main campus of Howard University’s Upper Quadrangle at 10 am.

Frederick said the 2023 honourees are among the leaders in their respective fields, “in no small part due to their commitment to our collective humanity and building a better society for us all. Truth and service have been major elements to their lives both personally and professionally, which makes this year’s honorary degree recipients exceedingly qualified to join the Class of 2023.”

He said the university wanted to spotlight the honourees for their tireless work at Howard University and across the world.

“These exceptional individuals have made significant contributions to improving our world and demonstrated an unwavering commitment to building a better society for all. They have repeatedly shown and proven their capacity to improve the world, and we honour them for their efforts.”

Howard University is a private, federally chartered historically black research university in Washington, DC.

Frederick, a surgeon, received TT's highest national award, the Order of the Republic of TT , for his service in education at medicine at the National Awards ceremony in 2020.