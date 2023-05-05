Man shot in El Socorro drive-by

File photo

An 18-year-old man is being treated for a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting in El Socorro on Thursday night.

Police said the man and his 31-year-old friend were liming in a yard on Maraj Street, at around 10.45 pm, when a black Mitsubishi Lancer drove near the yard and stopped by the gate.

Two men got out of the backseat of the car and shot at them before driving away.

Both men ran away from their attackers, but the 18-year-old felt a burning sensation on the right side of his chest and realised he was shot.

The second victim was not shot but was cut and bruised when he fell down while running away.

Barataria police were on patrol in the area and took both men to hospital.

The wounded man is in stable condition.

North Eastern Division crime scene investigators visited the area and found nine spent 5.56 mm shells and a spent 9 mm shell.

Barataria police are continuing enquiries.