Man, 59, gunned down in Morvant

File photo -

Police are probing the murder of a 59-year-old Carenage man in Morvant on Friday morning.

Police said they received a report of a shooting at the corner of Galba Street and Lady Young Avenue, at around 6.15 am and went to the scene where they saw Ricardo Francois bleeding in the driver's seat of a black Nissan B14.

Police took Francois to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was declared dead shortly after.

Investigators said Francois was from Sea View Hill, Carenage.

No motive has been established for the murder.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II officers are continuing enquiries.