M12 Revolution win Biche U-11 football tourney

M12 Revolution players celebrate victory at last weekend's Seed of Greatness Biche Football Development School under-11 tournament. -

M12 Revolution were crowned champions of the Seed of Greatness Biche Football Development School under-11 tournament last Saturday at the Biche Recreation Grounds, Biche.

M12 Revolution, coached by former national women's footballer Ahkeela Mollon, won 3-2 on penalty kicks over Maguaya in a keenly contested final, which was 1-1 after 16 minutes of regulation time. In the third-place match, Cox Coaching School defeated Damarie Hill Football Club 2-0.

The tournament was sponsored by the All Mayaro Sports Foundation and had seven participating teams: Mafeking United, Maguaya United, M12 Revolution, Damarie Hill Football club, Tiny Mikes, Cox Coaching Academy and host team Seed of Greatness-BFDS.

Tyreke Mendezo of Maguaya topped the goal-scoring chart with eight goals, followed by Thiago Nakhid's (M12) – seven goals, Jabari Beckles (Cox Coaching School) – seven goals, Ajanda Lafon (Damarie Hill) – three goals, Darnell McDavid (Mafeking) – three goals and Christian Cova (SOG) – two goals. The Best Goalkeeper trophy went to Emray Grant (Maguaya), and the referees' Player of the Tournament was awarded to Amanda Lafon (Damarie Hill Football Club).

Organiser Denice Dedier, who is also head coach and director of Seed of Greatness-BFDS, said she was pleased after a successful event. She said, “I was very impressed after the event, I commend all coaches for the continuous work they are doing. The youths were on display; skills; goals and teamwork. Football is in good hands once those at the top assist us at this youth club level.”

Dedier said Seed of Greatness is geared towards youth development and community development through sports with a focus on ages five to 21 years old. The club hosted an under-8 tournament in February and a Community Village Cup in March.

Their upcoming schedule includes under-15 (May 27) and under-20 (June 20) tournaments.

Dedier, a UWI graduate in sport management, said, “Our purpose is to create a safe space for play, and for growth and development through the sport of football and competition. I believe more playing time means more development of the game. At the end of our six-month tournament schedule, all ages would have got an equal opportunity to play."

Dedier said the fruits of their work would be achieved down the road.

“We the coaches are planting seeds with the hope that one day these seeds will in turn blossom to be trees, trees that is representing our clubs, family, community, our country on bigger stages in the game. We believe all things are possible with God on our side. It is a young and upcoming club so it is not easy, but we continue to strive toward greatness.”