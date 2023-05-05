La Parrandita group expands its range

Amilcar Marin together with Eduardo Rivas provide the male voice for the band. - Grevic Alvarado

La Parrandita Latin Song, made up of Venezuelan musicians, has announced its move towards other tropical musical rhythms.

Founded in 2019 in Trinidad and Tobago, La Parrandita began with drums, trumpets and two dancers to the rhythm of soca, calypso and Brazilian samba to entertain at parties.

Wildemar Tirado, director and founder of La Parrandita, told Newsday, “Today, we announce to the TT community we continue to grow. We added more musicians to our roster and now we have become a tropical band.”

The change came after followers of the group asked for it to incorporate other Latin rhythms.

“At every Latin or local party to which we are invited as La Parrandita, they asked us for merengue, salsa, bachata or reggaeton songs, so we decided to look for other instruments and take our music to another level,” he said.

Now the band's repertoire includes salsa, merengue, vallenato, guaracha, soca, Venezuelan gaita, and parang, among others. It's also added the voices of Andrea Mendoza, Amilcar Marin and Eduardo Rivas.

“To the drums and trumpets we add piano, conga, timbal, bass, bongo and guira...(They) give a different sound to our music and allow us to vary the genres during each performance,” Tirado said. “We have a good work team. We constantly rehearse to improve. We have already made presentations at various official events, including the Independence Day of the Dominican Republic.”