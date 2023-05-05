Keshorn Walcott opens 2023 season in Doha on Friday

Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott - AP

Trinidad and Tobago’s double-Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott kicks off his 2023 season at the Wanda Diamond League Doha leg in Qatar on Friday.

Walcott returns to the circuit after over eight months and will vie for men’s javelin honours against a top-flight field. He throws at 12.44pm (TT time)

Among them are reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra of India, Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic and fourth-placed Julian Weber of Germany.

Walcott throws in fifth position and has the fourth-highest personal best (90.16m) among the contenders. Leading the group are Grenadian Anderson Peters (93.07m), Kenyan Julius Yego (92.72m) and Vadlejch (90.88m) respectively.