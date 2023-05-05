Keshorn Walcott 6th in season opener at Diamond League

Two-time TT Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott -

Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott started his 2023 campaign with a sixth-place finish in the men’s javelin at the Wanda Diamond League in Doha, Qatar, on Friday.

Walcott’s furthest distance from four attempts saw him land the spear 81.27 metres, on his third throw.

He threw 79.31m on his first attempt, improved to 80.74m on his second and dropped to 74.34m on his fourth throw.

Winning gold was reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra of India, whose first attempt of 88.67m was good enough to beat the field. He also threw 86.04m, 85.47m, 84.37m and 86.52m.

Just shy of the gold was Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch (Czenc Republic) with 88.63m. Grenadian Anderson Peters snagged bronze with 85.88m.

This was Walcott’s first meet since September last year. The double Olympic medallist is eyeing a fourth straight appearance at the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

On Saturday, World Indoor 400m champion Jereem Richards will feature in the men’s 150m event at the inaugural Adidas Atlanta City Games in Atlanta, US. He runs off from 9.40pm (TT time).

The men’s race features a star-studded field with leading US 200m sprinters Noah Lyles and Eriyon Knighton, Kenya’s 100m star Ferdinand Omanyala, experienced Alonso Edward of Panama, Jamaica’s Antonio Watson, and Britons Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Ojie Edoburun.