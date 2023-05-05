Justin Pamphille ton leads East to win over North in Scotia U13 cricket

Team East of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-13 Development Programme. - Scotiabank

An unbeaten captain’s knock of 115 from Justin Pamphille combined with a four-wicket haul from Samir Boodoo led East to a seven-run victory over North when round one of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-13 Development Programme bowled off at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Wednesday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, East struggled at 15/2 after losing their openers Boodoo (two) and Avinash Boodram (duck) in the first four overs.

Pamphille and Nirav Dougdeen (12) carried them to 78 before the latter was bowled by Davis Guerra. New batsman Zyon Daniel then teamed up with Pamphille to construct a 95-run partnership which took them to 167.

When Daniel (28) departed, Pamphille and Sanjiv Bachu (22) took the North bowlers to task and rallied to 254 before Bachu was bowled by Zander Castanada.

East eventually closed on 261/6 in the 40-over contest. Abdiel Boland (2/35) was North’s best bowler.

In their turn at the crease, North had a positive start as their opening pair of Boland (64) and Levi Burke (15) put on 110 for the first wicket. North chipped away at the target with Elijah Ashton (35) and Jean-Paul Barrimond (22) trying valiantly to reach the target.

In the end however, their last three wickets fell for just three runs, and North was eventually dismissed for a battling 254 from 39.5 overs.

Boodoo topped East bowling while Rayhan Gooding (1/30), Bachu (1/32) and Daniel (1/49) bagged one each.

Additionally, South East also recorded a winning start as they beat South West by 39 runs at Happy Hill Recreation ground in Rousillac.

South East tallied 191/8, batting first, and was led by Curtis Nanan’s (52) half-century and Giovani McKnight’s lower order cameo of 23 not out.

Jayden Sadaphal (3/45) and Keshav Mongru (2/18) were South West’s best bowlers.

In reply, only the South West top order showed some resistance with the bat as number three batsman Sadaphal top scored with 25. Mongru brothers Keshav and Nitum made 17 each.

They eventually folded for 152 from 33.4 overs with Rylee Gangoo snapping up an impressive 6/22, Nanan 2/6 and Narod Ramkissoon 2/27.

The other two matches saw North East trump Tobago by eight wickets at Courland Park in Black Rock, Tobago, while Central defeated South by seven wickets at Macaulay Recreation Ground, Macaulay.

Action continues on Friday with North versus Tobago at Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair; East face North East at Knowles Street Grounds, Curepe; South East play Central at Sancho Branch Road, New Grant while South West host South in Rousillac.

All matches bowl off from 10:30am.