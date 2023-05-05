Final enquiry report on Paria tragedy delayed

Paria commission of enquiry chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, during a sitting at Tower D, Waterfront, Port of Spain on February 25. - Angelo Marcelle

THE Commission of Enquiry (CoE) into the Paria diving tragedy has written to the President, seeking an extension of the date to deliver its final report.

In a release, the commission said it will now seek to deliver the report to President Christine Kangaloo by August 31, 2023.

The report was supposed to be handed over to the President by the end of May.

The release said the delay was necessary as those who were issued with "salmon" letters have been given until June 9 to respond in writing and until June 21 and 22 to respond orally.

"Regrettably, our ambition to have the report completed by the end of May 2023 cannot be realised. In the circumstances the commission, by virtue of letter dated 4th May 2023 has respectfully sought an extension of time to 31st August 2023 for the submission of the final report to Her Excellency Christine Kangaloo, ORTT, the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago," the release said.

The CoE was set up after four LMCS divers lost their lives while doing underwater maintenance work on a Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd pipeline in February 2022.

Relatives of Kazim Ali Jnr, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar and Yusuf Henry have been clamouring for justice since the accident. Jamaica-born, London-based King's Counsel Jerome Lynch is chariman of the commission.