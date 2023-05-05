Cops nab four men after robberies

File photo -

Quick work by police on Thursday led to the arrest of three men who robbed a Talparo couple in their home.

In a release, the TT Police Service said around 6 pm on Thursday, three men entered the couple's home and robbed them of jewellery, cash and their Nissan Navara vehicle.

Police were contacted and a short while later, Task Force officers on patrol along Tumpuna Road South intercepted the vehicle and another car.

The officers found the stolen items in the vehicle and arrested the three men.

In a separate incident in D'Abadie, one of two men who robbed a woman of her purse at gunpoint, was held by villagers and handed over to police.

The robbery happened around 7 pm along La Resource Road South. The 24-year-old D'Abadie man was arrested while the search continues for the second suspect.

In the Western Division, police officers intercepted two cars they suspected were being used to transport drugs and guns from Maracas to Maraval.

They found 23.60 kilogrammes of marijuana and alcohol in the cars and arrested the occupants of both vehicles.