Central businessmen tired of being repeat victims of crime

Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram.

BUSINESSMEN operating in Central Trinidad are fed up with being repeat victims of crime, says Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram.

His statement follows the May 2nd robbery and assault of Brandon Ramdeo, owner of Hardy Boys Minimart.

Three armed gunmen stormed the well-known and long-established business, located at Perseverance Road, Carapichaima, around 2.30 pm last Tuesday.

CCTV footage showed the trio, with their heads covered, entering the family-owned business place and accosting Ramdeo, one of the owners. They escaped in a waiting getaway vehicle with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Condemning the rising crime in his constituency, Ratiram said in a statement that this is the latest in a long series of serious crimes that has now overrun Central Trinidad.

“Our businessmen are fed up of being repeat victims of crime. They are constantly at the mercy of the criminal element, with no one to turn to, as the country continues to operate under a government that has abdicated all responsibility for its fundamental duty to all citizens.”

In the Parliament last Friday, the Opposition brought a no confidence motion against Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds.

Ratiram described Hinds, “As a Minister who is being paid a tremendous sum of money each month to keep citizens safe, but instead, he sleeps on the job, fibs to the nation about his constitutional responsibility and blames everyone else for all the blood and tears that have been shed on his government’s account.”

“The Opposition continues to represent our constituents to the fullest extent possible and will do all in its power to ensure their safety and security.”

He called on “the failed Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and his equally failed Leader, Keith Rowley, to resign immediately if they cannot provide the most fundamental requirements to our citizens.”