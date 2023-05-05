Bandits steal workers' salary money

Investigations are continuing into the incident where bandits stormed an Arima grocery and stole cash and alcohol at gunpoint. Part of the money was to be used to pay the workers their salary.

Police said workers and customers were at the Fantastic Foods grocery on Tumpuna Road South, at around 11.20 am on Thursday when three bandits, one armed with a gun, walked in.

The bandits stole $2,500 from a customer and $4,516 from the cash register. They also stole two bottles of Hennessey cognac.

The bandits took one of the workers to an office upstairs the grocery and forced her to give them $43,000 which had been set aside to pay workers' salaries.

The bandits then ran away. Arima police were called in and are continuing enquiries.