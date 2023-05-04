Trinidad and Tobago Carifta coach Derrick Simon in hunt for new talent

(((HEAD SHOT OF MAN AT LEFT)))Athletics coach Derrick Simon - ROGER JACOB

MIDDLE and long-distance athletics coach Derrick Simon is on a search for new talent.

Simon, who was the Trinidad and Tobago middle and long-distance coach at the 2023 Carifta Games, is welcoming children between the ages of nine and 11 to come to the Queen’s Park Savannah on Saturday (opposite President’s House) from 9 am to 11 am. If you are just outside the targeted age group there is a chance you can be still accepted into the programme.

"The talent search is to give the wider population an opportunity to be part of the programme," Simon said.

Simon is a coach at the local club One A Week Multi-Sport Club.

Participants are being asked to have breakfast an hour before the session begins. Interested youngsters must walk with a white t-shirt, black pants and sneakers.

TT performed admirably in the middle and long-distance events at the 2023 Carifta Games under Simon’s guidance winning multiple medals. Simon thanked the National Association of Athletics Administrations for supporting his latest venture including Paul Voisin.

After the talent search, the athletes chosen will access free training for one year. After that, those athletes will be admitted to Simon's programme.

Holistic development is important to Simon as the children accepted into his programme must maintain a high standard in academics.

This latest initiative is nothing new for Simon as he has been scouting talent in Diego Martin. He thanked "Mr Noel" from Diego Martin RC School for allowing him to do sessions with students and Simon continues to work with them today. Blue Waters and Kenny's Sports Centre also offered assistance to the coach.

Nutrition is crucial in producing a top athlete, said Simon. Therefore he tries to ensure his members maintain a healthy diet. For further information contact 680-7570.