Trinidad and Tobago boxers start well at Men World Champs

Trinidad and Tobago boxer Nigel Paul - Angelo Marcelle

Trinidad and Tobago have been faring well at the International Boxing Association Men’s World Boxing Championships in Uzbekistan as all five fighters won their opening bouts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Olympian Nigel Paul was TT’s standout performer as he won via knockout against Kyrgyzstan‘s Oomatbek Elchoro-Uulu.

In the 92+ super heavyweight category, the referee stopped the contest 28 seconds into round three in favour of a dominant Paul.

He steps into the ring again on Sunday up against Austria’s Ahmed Hagag.

TT’s four other boxers won their opening fights via points.

In session one on day two, Jeremiah Thomas defeated Angolan Adriano Kiana in his opening 80-86kg bout. All judges scored in his favour.

TT’s Donnel Phillip was also victorious as he bettered Brazilian Yuri Dosreis in the 60-63.5kg light welterweight category.

Aaron Prince, competing in the 67-71kg light middleweight, also battled five rounds and won 4-1 against Albanian Denis Nurja.

And on the 46-48kg, TT boxer Ortega Jokhu defeated Azerbaijan’s Tural Sariyev 4-1.

On Friday, TT’s Anthony Joseph begins his quest in the 54-57kg featherweight against Cuban Saidel Rodriguez while Nickell Joseph, competing in the 75-80kg, opens up against Peter Pita of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On Saturday, Prince returns to the ring to face Kazakhstan’s Aslanbek Shymbergenov.