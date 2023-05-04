Take it to the police, Mr PM

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: If Prime Minister Rowley has incontrovertible evidence that the Opposition United National Congress was behind last Friday's massive bomb scares in our primary and secondary schools, he should take it to the police.

Otherwise he should just hush.

Rowley's accusations make him just as bad as the pundits and imams who last week tried to drive a racist wedge between citizens.

Sometimes silence is the best option.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope