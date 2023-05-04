Students get insight on ICT careers

Form One students of Point Fortin West Secondary School. -

Students from two secondary schools received first-hand guidance on careers in information communication technology (ICT) at a session hosted by Flow for Girls In ICT day.

“Our work has purpose and what we do makes a difference. This is especially true when it comes to creating opportunities for girls and young women to thrive in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers.

"To guarantee their success, every girl has a right to be connected and to play her part in shaping a more equal and tech-driven future,” said Simone Martin-Sulgan, vice president and general manager of Flow. She was speaking at the motivational session, themed Digital Skills for Life, hosted by the company in recognition of Girls in ICT Day on April 27, a media release said.

Martin-Sulgan said the session was hosted to showcase women role models and inspire the 30-plus young students to pursue careers in ICT.

Two of Flow’s female engineers, Kerry Wilson and Mariana Ramroop, shared their journey and career path while outlining the opportunities in ICT for the students of Point Fortin West Secondary and Diego Martin Central Secondary Schools.

Wilson, a broadcast engineer at Flow Sports, told the young students, "Basic digital skills that were once considered as an asset are becoming mandatory, as digital technology has infiltrated almost every other sector. We would no doubt want to take advantage of such, by developing and honing these skills to give ourselves that competitive edge. Embrace it!”

Customer Service Centre manager Ramroop advised the students of key points to remember on the path to success. She told them, “The only thing you can control in life are the decisions or actions you choose to take; know your worth; the path to success requires continuous learning and development; keep pushing; and you are never alone.”

Citing the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Flow noted, “for girls and young women to thrive in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers, they need to acquire skills to become both ICT users and creators in the digital world. This year and every year, ITU and its partners work together to inspire and encourage girls to pursue a future in ICTs and to empower them by ensuring they have the necessary skills, confidence and support to achieve their goals."