Rowley, what about full-time commissions?

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: Not for the first time I am wondering if Prime Minister Rowley is bereft of basic critical thinking skills.

In his latest attack on institutions that seemingly do not comply with his own agenda, he has proposed to do away with service commissions.

During the PNM’s Sports and Family Day in Toco on Sunday, Dr Rowley announced an intention to abolish the four service commissions in 2024 and replace them with one tribunal. However, he did not provide further details.

“Rowley said while service commissions were inimical to good order, those four had outlived their usefulness.

“You tell me you have thousands of teachers now, over 400 schools, but you have a part-time service commission once in a while. So you want to appoint a teacher, it takes four years. Somebody misbehaves, discipline is nine years. And the same thing with the Police Service Commission, and the same thing with the JLSC. And we are the only country in the Commonwealth with that nonsense” (Newsday 30/04/2023).

Since, as Rowley states, the service commissions work on a part-time basis and there is a serious backlog, won’t it make more sense to appoint full-time members and let the commissions work full-time?

MOHAN RAMCHARAN

Birmingham, England