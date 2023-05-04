Rowley off to Barbados – for vacation

NOT ME: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as he distanced himself and his Government from any involvement in the "abduction" of a gun dealer from Barbados, during the post Cabinet press conference in St Ann's on Thursday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

THE Prime Minister is set to fly to Barbados for the weekend on vacation and not to smooth any ruffled political feathers over the "abduction" of firearms Brent Thomas.

Distancing himself and his government from that police operation, Rowley said his visit to Barbados is a mini-vacation during which he intends to reacquaint himself "with some of the best golf courses in the world."

At the post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's on Thursday, he denied any involvement in the police exercise and said the police would explain themselves during the State's impending appeal of Justice Devindra Rampersad's ruling in which he not only stayed all criminal charges against Thomas, but also slammed the police saying the removal of Thomas from Barbados was "an abduction."

Also on Thursday, Rowley said such a method had been used by the police on six previous occasions, and if there was need to revisit this, such may be done.

Rowley said he had spoken to no one in Barbados about the Thomas case and said his airline ticket had been purchased on April 14 – before the current controversy.

"The Cabinet of TT had absolutely nothing to do with this matter," he reiterated.

"The Cabinet of TT is not in the habit of directing the police at any person or agency and we the citizens of this country can go to bed comfortably knowing that police work was only directed by the police officers in the police service under the Police Act." Anyone disputing that must provide proof, he said.

The PM said he was now more concerned than ever about the misuse of arms in TT.

"The police are the only people who can and will answer in a court of law for their actions, not the Cabinet, not the Prime Minister.

"I'm sorry to disappoint some persons but you will have seen the amount of effort to draw in the Prime Minister and Cabinet into this matter."

Rowley noted the UNC's press briefing on Wednesday, when Opposition Senator Wade Mark alleged government misconduct in the Thomas case. The PM said such remarks were inimical to TT's interests.

"The State is taking steps to appeal this matter tomorrow (Friday) morning, asking for an urgent hearing because this matter is so very important to the interests of the population," Rowley said.

He said Mark was too impatient to "nasty up" TT's name to the UN and European Union.

"Senator Mark is calling on me to answer for the police. Police work is not a matter for the prime minister of TT. I have nothing to answer for."

He said UNC remarks were giving "invaluable assistance to the criminal element."

Even as he himself was waiting to hear what the police would say on the case, he said, "If anyone is in breach of the law, the law will take its course."

He said reporters were free to question Police Commissioner Erla Christopher and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

Repeated efforts from various Newsday reporters, at various points in time, to get a response from Commissioner Christopher, since Justice Rampersad's ruling, have all proved futile.

Rowley said he had no intention of meeting with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley during his vacation and "even if I see her, that's not what I'm going there for as I told you.

"If something comes up which requires me to talk to the Government of Barbados, I certainly will. But so far there has been nothing that warrants my intervention or insertion into the process."

Rowley lamented that Rampersad's use of the word "abducted" had implied "criminal conduct for benefit" but added that "criminal intent" by the police was hard to prove.