Rio Claro West cop maiden T20 Intercol girls' crown

The Rio Claro West Secondary cricket team celebrate winning the Powergen Secondary Schools Cricket League's Girls Intercol T20 final against Holy Name Convent, on Wednesday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. -

Rio Claro West Secondary School copped their maiden PowerGen Secondary Schools’ Cricket League Girls 20 Intercol Open title after they sealed a six-wicket win over Holy Name Convent of Spain at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Wednesday.

A match-winning performance from all-rounder Mackela La Morell, who bagged 3/16 and then smashed an unbeaten knock of 27, proved instrumental in leading the Western Wolves to their first-ever T20 Intercol trophy.

Their victory came after Holy Faith Convent, batting first, were restricted o a low score of 92/7 from heir 20 overs. In reply, Rio West made light work of the target and rallied to a victorious 94/4 from 13.5 overs.

Coach of the triumphant team Nicholas Ramkissoon, who is also in his first year as coach of the team, was elated and said the school’s training programme was a key element to their success.

“I think it’s a great feeling seeing that this year was my first year in his competition. We excelled well but credit should go to the structure and organisation itself.

“The girls, although they have talent, and they did well, the structure is one in which even though a player fails, the structure will always bail them out. It’s a more professional approach we took. We had pre-season stuff going on and practice games and so on,” he said.

Sent in to bat, Holy Name Convent lost their first wicket, Charlotte Mack (one) with ten runs on the board. Six runs later, skipper Jessica Davis (three) perished which made way for Kacey Ramdeen’s innings-saving knock of 37 not out.

Ramdeen led her team’s scorers but the other batters failed to fire. Harrilal was the only other player to get within double figures.

La Morell finished as Rio Claro West’s best bowler while Breanna Baptiste (2/17) and Nirmala Latchmansingh (1/17) were also among the wickets.

In their turn at the crease, the Western Wolves suffered an early setback as opener and captain Keira Superville (six) was run out.

However, her opening partner La Morell showed clear intent and lasted to the end to hoist the crown.

At 64/2, Rio West looked good but then Ramdeen removed Analeise Racha (13) and Chelsea Ramlackhan (duck) in the same over. Here, Holy Faith Convent seemed to take charge.

Bu La Morell wouldn’t have it and hit three fours to regain control of the final and set up an easy victory. She and Baptiste (ten not out) eventually took them over the line to a victorious 94/4.

Celebrations erupted around the grounds as scores of travelling fans stormed the field.

For Holy Faith Convent, Ramdeen (2/14) was their top bowler while Harrilal grabbed 1/12.

Coach Ramkissoon added that the team had been training twice a week since November 2022 and also played a couple of practice matches ahead of the season. He credited the travelling fans.

“Our edge over our opponents this year came from the support. What we have planned in the future. We already have things going on into next season. We’ve already started planning,” he said.