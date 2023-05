Questions to ponder over

THE EDITOR: I started writing this letter and right away I asked myself: What good is it going to do? Who’s capable of curbing crime? What is the solution? Is there a plan? What is the alternative to staying in this country and being subjected to criminal elements on a daily basis?

That seems to be the most obvious trend of thought to follow. I leave that for all Trinidadians/Tobagonians to ponder over.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook