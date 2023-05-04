Pres San Fernando crowned maiden T20 Intercol champions

Presentation College San Fernando's wicketkeeper celebrates a dismissal against Fatima College, during the Powergen SSCL Intercol T20 final, on Wednesday night, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Marvin Hamilton

Presentation College San Fernando were crowned maiden champions of the Powergen Secondary Schools’ Cricket League (SSCL) T20 Intercol after defeating Fatima College by five wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Wednesday.

Batting first, Fatima College were stifled by Presentation’s bowling and got to 115/4 after heir 20 overs faced.

In their turn at the crease, ‘Pres’ were also restricted by an in-form Fatima bowling outfit but five consecutive fours from Aadian Racha in the 16th over rescued he south team as they battled valiantly to a victorious 116/5 after 19.3 overs.

Medium pacer Agard opened Pres’ bowling attack and after giving up two wides, changed his line and was immediately rewarded with the scalp of top batsman Aditya Ramdeen, bowled, with three runs on the board.

Undeterred, fellow opener Joshua Davis lifted Pres pacer Aadian Racha for six off his second ball in the second over and then Agard was hit for two boundaries by new batsman Isaiah Fernandes and Davis respectively.

After Davis hit Racha for another four, Pres skipper Nickyle Jalim shuffled his bowlers and brought in pacer Ricardo Chase. Two balls later, Davis was out caught brilliantly behind by Saif Ali.

At 31/2 after five overs, Pres began to turn the screws and kept their bowling tight. Fatima batsmen Fernandes and Zachary Siewah found it hard to increase their run rate.

Fourteen runs came from the next four overs and when skipper Jalim introduced himself to the attack, in the tenth, Siewah was run out by Aadi Ramsaran off his first delivery.

Naill Maingot entered, and he and Fernandes rallied on. Spinner Khaleem Mohammed also slowed their progress as he was most economical. Together with Jalim, the pair squeezed Fatima.

At 69/3 after 15, Christian Rampersad had an expensive 11-run over. When Jalim returned in the 18th, Fernandes and Maingot upped the ante and hit him for a boundary each to bolster their trickling score.

Chase however, had other plans and after he was hit for a boundary on return to the attack, the pacer had him caught out by Mohammed. Twelve runs came from the final over which propelled Fatima to 115/4.

Fernandes op scored with 38 while Maingot finished on 30 not out. Chase topped the bowling with 2/15.

Chasing 116 for victory, Pres vice-captain sounded clear intent and blasted opening bowler Adia Ramdeen for a four and a six off his first two balls to snag a precious 12 runs from the first over.

Mohammed attempted another big shot in the second over against Caiden Mack and was dropped. The next ball, he was bowled. He scored 13 from four balls.

Adia Ramdeen and Mack kept the pressure on. Seven runs came from the next two overs but a bad miss from a Fatima fielder saw a Ramsaran shot pass right through him for four.

Opener Riyaad Mohammed then pulled pacer Ramdeen through backward square for another boundary to take them to 31/1 after five.

But Fatima fought back as Mack scattered Ramasaran’s stumps to send them to 35/2 after six. Eight overs in, Pres needed 73 runs from 72 balls.

New basman Brendan Boodoo (three) was sent packing followed by Christian Rampersad (one) to send Pres to 53/4 after 9.5 overs. Mohammed (R) continued to hold his own and kept the innings together with his 33 runs from 40 balls.

When he departed on 75/5, Racha (30 not out) and Chase (15 not out) did he rest. Racha blasted five consecutive fours off Mahase to bring he victory within reach.

He pair rallied on to need three from the final over and successfully got over the line with four balls to spare.