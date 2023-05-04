PM: It was reasonable to link UNC to bomb threats

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - File photo/Angelo Marcelle

The Prime Minister says it was "reasonable thought" for him to link the Opposition United National Congress to last Friday's bomb threats at over 50 schools.

He was speaking at a post-Cabinet media conference, hours after he was served with a pre-action protocol letter from the Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, calling on him to apologise for linking her comments on crime to race.

"I didn't think that was so far-fetched, I mean one has to think, we don't normally get them coming together like that, it was a one-off situation as far as I know, so the question of reflecting as to whether they connected or not, to is reasonable thought," the Prime Minister said.

As for the pre-action protocol letter, he said it will be passed on to his lawyers.

"In so far as innocence is raised or accusations are made, the way to deal with that is the lawyers, I don't advise myself with the law and if I'm accused of breaking the law, then more than ever, my lawyers will be involved," the Prime Minister said.