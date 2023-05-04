Noise a public health issue

Tamara Chatar, public relations officer of Citizens Against Noise Pollution. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT -

AMONG the tools reportedly at the disposal of CIA operatives when interrogating is “noise torture”: music is played continually, sounds blare into a cell through loudspeakers, and various forms of sensory deprivation are paired until the subject’s brain functions start to slide, their resistance destroyed.

Noise is not just noise. It has a terrible effect on the human body. The regular chorus of complaints about noise pollution in this country is not just about something frivolous, vexatious or merely a nuisance. Noise pollution is a public heath matter of serious concern.

There is no better example than the awful account, given on Wednesday, of a mother being forced to flee her home with her newborn after her complaints about noise from neighbours went unheeded by police and furthermore resulted in her being attacked when she confronted the culprits.

This was the account given by Lindy Ann Bachoo of the NGO Citizens Against Noise Pollution (CANPTT), who appeared with colleague Tamara Chatar at a virtual hearing of the joint select committee (JSC) on local authorities, chaired by Dr Varma Deyalsingh.

According to Ms Chatar, CANPTT has 3,000 members who have provided testimonials from all over Trinidad and Tobago about their experiences of noise pollution – a violation of their constitutional right to enjoyment of property – and the lack of responsiveness from the authorities to these complaints.

In relation to the latter, there is a lot of buck-passing.

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) refers people to the police. The police refer people to local government corporations. All three are beset by inadequate equipment and resources.

Meanwhile, the impact of noise on our wellbeing is deafening.

Noise is not only an affront to the enjoyment of property, it is a public health menace, affecting the mental and physical health of young and old alike.

The experience of the unnamed mother and her baby is just the tip of the iceberg.

People all over this country must contend with not only the usual, seasonal sources of noise such as fetes, but ordinary things like grasscutters on the weekend or the playing of loud music from stationary cars parked along the road – all can render a safe and pleasant neighbourhood into a hellish abode.

We have let things get to this point.

To date, it is unclear what the impact of the last “consultation” on fireworks has been, aside from watering down the notion of an all-out legislative ban while allowing merchants to trade.

We may resist strong action on fireworks, but that’s no reason not to do other things like introduce “quiet times,” as proposed this week before the parliament committee. If we don’t, the complaints will continue to sound.