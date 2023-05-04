No gold in Golden Grove

THE EDITOR: There is unquestionably no gold existent at the prison facility at Golden Grove, Arouca, nor is there anything exciting or sensational with respect to the section of the institution know as Happy Valley.

These realities should be well disseminated to the wider public as there are people who may purposely commit petty offences in the irrational hope that when they are arrested and charged by police, during their sentence they would skilfully pilfer a small piece of jewellery from the institution to pawn upon release from prison.

The correctional facility at Arouca is situated on a 348-acre estate where livestock farming is carried out by convicted prisoners under the direct supervision of prison officers.

Vegetables cultivated by inmates for the consumption of the entire prison population have always been in abundance. The finest quality of beef, pork, milk and garden produce are among the essentials derived from Golden Grove Prison. Silver and gold and other precious metals have never been on the institution's production line.

Happy Valley is the name of the cemetery. This designation was given by Golden Grove prisoners, which depicts the final resting place of executed murderers.

To summarise, there is absolutely no gold or precious metal to be found at the correctional facility and there is nothing, zero, at Happy Valley to trigger joy, revelry and merriment as the name may suggest, but above all it should be embedded in the minds of nationals that there’s undeniably no gold in Golden Grove.

DAVID O’NEAL

