New champs to be crowned at St Madeleine Golf Open

Ayden Ali -

THE absence of Ben Martin and Chris Richards Jnr has left the field open for new champions to be crowned at the Ste Madeleine Open Golf tournament which will be held from Friday to Sunday.

Last year, Martin won the professional division and Richards Jnr claimed the championship crown.

Elise La Borde will be returning to defend her women’s title.

La Borde will be challenged by a host of young players including Jada Charles and Chloe Adjodha.

In the professional division, Chris Richards Snr will be up against Adam Montano, Chris McMillan and Ricky Campbell.

Ayden Ali, winner of the Brechin Castle Open and Millennium Open, will lead the charge in the championship flight but will have to battle in-form Jerseem Boodram, Liam Bryden, Zico Correia, Sheriss Ramperad, Irfaan Emamale, Christon Baptiste and Omesh Dinanath.

Other top players for the other flights include defending champions Durance Williams, Roger Williams and Dwayne Ramlal. Their opposition will include Steve Durgadeen and Hollis George. The three-day tournament starts on Friday with an opening ceremony before play tees off at 10.30 am.

A media release said, “The public and media are invited to this historic event to witness 64 of the top golfers from TT.”

TEE-OFF TIMES FRIDAY

10.30 am - Liam Bryden, Christon Baptiste, Irfaan Emamalie, Ayden Ali

10.42 am - Zico Correia, Sheriss Rampersad, Jerseem Boodram, Omesh Dinanath

11.06 am - Chris Richards Jnr, Adam Montano, Ricky Campbell, Chris McMillan