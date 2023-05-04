Murders in Diego Martin and St Ann's

SHOCK AND SORROW: Relatives of murdered Trinidad artiste Antonio Reyes console each other at the scene of his murder in St Ann's on Wednesday. PHOTO BY JENSEN LA VENDE -

Police are investigating the murders of two men who were killed in separate instances between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

Dead are Trinibad artiste Antonio “Wacko Dan” Reyes, 22, and father of one Isaiah Prince, 23.

They were among six men who were murdered in four unrelated incidents between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Police reported that at about 8 am on Wednesday, two gunmen came out of a white Toyota Hilux van and opened fire on Reyes who was liming with two men at Symond Valley, St Ann’s. The other men escaped as the killers shot Reyes multiple times in his head and chest. He died at the scene.

Police believe Reyes was killed after he dissed (insulted) a reputed gang member.

Sources said that seven days ago, a song by Reyes was posted on YouTube where he cursed a man. He also sang about the end of a known gang. Two days later, a comment under that YouTube video read: “I will rell laugh when them kill wacko.” It was accompanied with a smiley face emoji.

Residents of Symond Valley said while they knew Reyes to be “a good boy” in that community they believe the YouTube video was behind his murder.

“He should have followed Michael Jackson and sing pop music,” a woman said, adding, “or a lil calypso,” instead of the Trinibad genre.

Within recent times, several artistes of this local music genre – whose lyrics and video content are very heavy on the gangster life – have been shot, some fatally. Reyes' killers remained at large up to press time.

In the other incident, on Tuesday afternoon, police said, gunmen shot Prince some 29 times while he was on his way to visit his five-month-old son.

Police reported that at about 5.25 pm, Prince, of Pioneer Drive, Petit Valley, was killed at Waterwheel Road, Diego Martin.

Police said residents heard rapid gunfire and later found Prince dead in the yard of a house. Two masked men were seen running away. Prince was taken to the St James Medical Facility where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said they recovered 12 9mm shell casings and ten 40 calibre casings at the scene.

In unrelated events, at least nine men were taken to hospital after three other shooting incidents in Morvant, San Juan and Aranjuez on Wednesday afternoon. In each shooting incident, three men were shot.