Moving Despersa capitulation to lawlessness

- ANGELO MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: By previous e-mail correspondence I repeatedly argued against the much vaunted relocation of the Desperadoes Steel Orchestra from its hillside panyard to the so-called Despers Pan Theatre in East Port of Spain. That action is totally counterproductive and ill-advised for several reasons.

The events as played out last week in a number of secondary schools in PoS is but one of many confirmatory unanticipated outcomes. The move from Despers’s traditional home simply signalled that the authorities have capitulated and were, de facto, allowing gangsterism and banditry to take charge in that community.

These events are merely logical extensions of the precedent. It is fervently hoped that it is not too late for corrective action by those in authority.

There is a need to recognise the issues to be resolved and refrain from actions that at best are palliative and feel-good in nature. Additionally, leaders should understand that knee-jerk reactions respond only tangentially and are patently ineffective.

The main issue remains correction of the tacit capitulation by all bodies with responsibility for law and order. There is also an urgent need to implement already existing strategies for meaningful accountability on the part of those who have been constitutionally vested with that authority.

Friday was merely the logical evolution of the decay initiated when authority capitulates in seemingly innocuous forms of PH public transport, “regularisation” of squatting, vending and a host of other illegal activities, all of which erode respect for law and order in civil societies.

SAMUEL B HOWARD

via e-mail