J'Ouvert and pan at Point Fortin Borough Day celebrations

Point Fortin's Tornadoes Steel Orchestra . - Marvin Hamilton

The two most prominent and highly anticipated events of Point Fortin Borough Day celebrations – J’Ouvert and Pan-on-the-Move – are set for Saturday, when thousands of people are expected to converge on the streets.

On April 30, 1980, Point Fortin became a borough, and traditionally J’Ouvert has been held before dawn on the first Saturday in May.

In 2020 and 2021, the Point Fortin Borough Corporation Council cancelled its physical Borough Day festivities owing to the pandemic.

In 2022, the celebrations resumed but in a scaled-down manner. As a precautionary measure to prevent the coronavirus spread, there were no J’Ouvert celebrations.

This year the borough celebrates its 43rd anniversary, the theme is Building a Future, Creating a Legacy.

J’Ouvert is set for 4 am on Saturday, followed by the Parade of the Bands at 1 pm. At 2 pm is LUAU: MP charity event at Bernadette Drive, Clifton Hill, and 5 pm is Pan-on-the-Move.

Sixteen bands including Desperadoes, Renegades, Phase II, Exodus, All Stars, Tropical Angel Harps, La Brea Nightengales, Point Fortin Tornadoes, Skiffle, Siparia Deltones, Police Band, Silver Harps, Starland, Jah Roots, Arima Angel Harps and Redemption Sound Setters.

The month-long celebration started on April 8 with tennis at Coronation Park and ends on May 8 with Memorial Monday, The Cooldown, at Gonzales Recreation Ground from midday. On Sunday Ronnie McIntosh and SuperBlue will perform at Bedrock at Lake Asphalt.

The celebrations included a military parade, business fair, health fair, the Niherst Science Fair, stickfighting competition, junior calypso monarch competition, primary school monologue competition, and sports.

Another event Bollywood in Hollywood was held under the theme, Come Home, on May 3 at Point Ligoure Grounds. It featured several artistes like Prophet Benjamin, Chutney All Stars, and Edward Ramdass.

Point Fortin mayor Saleema Thomas and MP Kennedy Richards Jr have been promoting the events, encouraging people to come and experience the various activities.

A Facebook post on Sunday from the mayor said, “As we celebrate this milestone, let us take a moment to reflect on the progress and achievements we have made thus far.”

The borough, she added, was built on a solid foundation of hard work, dedication, and a shared vision of a better future.

“We have come a long way since our humble beginnings, and we have much to be proud of. As we look towards the future, let us continue to build on this foundation and create a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come,” she said.

“Let us work together to tackle the challenges that lie ahead and to build a brighter, more prosperous future for us as burgesses. We owe it to ourselves and to future generations to continue to strive for excellence in all that we do.”

On Thursday, a statement from the National Carnival Commission (NCC) said all roads lead to Market Square on Saturday for the “much anticipated and welcome return” after a two-year hiatus.

It said the packed schedule of events, including fetes, J’Ouvert, this year’s celebrations will also feature special pre- and post-parade presentations staged by the NCC in partnership with the 11th Point Fortin Borough council and Coca-Cola Caribbean Bottlers Ltd.

“Making their debuts within Saturday’s celebrations, the pre-parade clash of speeches and stickfighting exhibition, and the post-parade Bacchanal Time, will immerse audiences in our rich Carnival history and culture,’ the statement said.

“The clash of speeches showcases our lyrical and creative genius as traditional Carnival characters, like the midnight robber and the pierrot grenade, square off. The showdown also features performances by speech bands, spoken word artistes, and extempo artistes.”

The second pre-parade activity is set to be a stickfighting demonstration with musical accompaniment by chantuelles, drummers, and a tamboo bamboo band, as well as mas presentations by jab jab and gathka.

The statement quoted NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters as saying, “We are very excited and honoured to be a part of Point Fortin Borough Day, in bringing new experiences with the clash of speeches, stickfighting exhibition, and Bacchanal Time.

“As we continue to build and develop regional carnivals and cultural celebrations throughout the nation, the NCC is always eager to work beside the performers, organisers, and communities to continually innovate and experiment with new ways to keep our cultural products viable for generations to come.”