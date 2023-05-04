Hangover headaches of 1990

THE EDITOR: It is not true that the service commissions have TT hamstrung. It is the Government that has TT hamstrung. This Government is constantly looking for scapegoats because when it was a little boy it never had enough bobolees to beat; and it has led itself to believe it is the great uncle saviour TT always wanted to save it from bobolees. What a fine job it is doing!

To keep themselves busy, the THA throws its weight around, that it does not have, befitting independent Tobago that does not exist. I recently renewed my driver's licence and it took, in effect, 45 minutes. It happened to coincide with the the public servants' lunch break so I went for lunch. I could have gone instead at 9 am not 11.40 am. This was in PoS.

Prior to that I had gone to Caroni to determine in advance what documents I would need; and this took 35 minutes with an appointment. It's modernised.

Complaining about service commissions was in the 80s and 90s and it is "old hack." Even in those days with EC forms you could get foreign exchange. What we are enduring now is argumentative, grasping, gun-toting neurotics who haven't gotten over their July 1990 hangovers yet, acting out their terrors. They have no business being involved in present or future governance and can not be trusted. Do not take them seriously.

E GALY

via e-mail