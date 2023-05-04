Disadvantages of uneducated

THE EDITOR: Who benefits from an uneducated TT? Be very honest, brothers and sisters.

Here are the disadvantages of being uneducated:

* Reduced earning potential.

* Decreased opportunity for movement, migration.

* Lower paying jobs are less likely to provide appropriate healthcare benefits and preventive care options.

* Uneducated people tend to be uninformed people.

* Undereducated people are less likely to relocate from home.

* Without an education you are less likely to have the tools in place to escape your circumstances of birth.

* Being uneducated leaves you devoid of the tools for evaluating facts, and open to believing authority.

An educated person investigates statements and identifies their veracity.

An uneducated individual tends to repeat false statements and declare that they are true, becoming even more convinced the more they hear the statement.

If Kundanlall, Tom, Dick or Beharry tells you it is raining in Princes Town but Dhanpatia tells you it is sunny, come over, it is not your job to repeat both of them. It your job to open the door and see who is correct.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town