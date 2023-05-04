Digicel Foundation donates $330,000 to Special Olympics Trinidad and Tobago

(From left) Digicel Foundation CEO Penny Gomez, Digicel’s head of ICT Bibi Mohamed-Singh, Digicel’s director of marketing and digital production Trijata Maraj, Special Olympics TT director Ferdinand Bibby, and Digicel CEO Abraham Smith. - Narissa Fraser

THE Digicel Foundation has donated $196,000 to Special Olympics TT (SOTT) as it prepares for its national games and the 2023 World Games. Digicel Foundation CEO Penny Gomez said they are proud to, once again, be “championing champions.”

The World Games will take place in Berlin, Germany from June 17-25. TT will be sending 18 athletes, eight coaches, two officials, media staff and medical staff.

The athletes will compete in equestrian, powerlifting, swimming and track and field.

Leading up to the games, SOTT will also host its national games, which will begin on May 6 and continue every weekend in May.

At a media conference in Port of Spain on Thursday, Gomez said it felt like a “family reunion” as the foundation has been a corporate partner with SOTT since 2012.

“It has brought us joy to see the growing support from the public and sponsors for the Special Olympics National Games over the years, but we’re not there yet, so we encourage other corporate bodies to support SOTT.

“The Secretariat is made of up men and women who do tireless work, that is all voluntary and if we can make their loads lighter by making funding accessible to them it is our responsibility to do so.”

She announced a donation of $60,000 to the national games, as well as an annual investment of $135,000 to cover operational costs of SOTT’s base at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium.

She said sport allowed SOTT to create the necessary opportunities for the special needs community to “develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, gain confidence, experience success and build meaningful relationships.

“We believe that the mission of the Special Olympics remains as vital today as it did when the movement was founded in 1968. We are striving to create a better world by celebrating the achievements of people of all abilities, unleashing the power within.

“We know that the SOTT athletes will inspire people to open their hearts to a wider world of human talents and potential.

“Like all of the programmes we support at the Digicel Foundation, this investment takes us a step closer to an inclusive society, with citizens who can make a positive contribution toward sustainable development; a world where no one gets left behind and where champions are born and dreams take flight.”

The Digicel Foundation also donated travelling bags.

In addition, Digicel CEO Abraham Smith announced a further donation of $136,000 to assist team TTO with the World Games.

He said the donation reaffirms the company’s support and commitment, saying it not only “talks the talk but walks the walk.”

He said bringing people together and “creating opportunities for all” is very important.

“Everyone deserves that chance to shine and we’re immensely proud of everyone involved.”

SOTT president Ferdinand Bibby said it was a “great day” and recalled continually being asked last week by the team’s travel agent how soon they would be purchasing plane tickets.

“It was just (a matter of) trying to hold them off.

“After today, I can safely ask the travel agent, ‘When will you be able to provide us with our ticket?’”

He said SOTT “knocks on many doors” to attempt securing corporate support, but added that it’s not about just looking for a sponsor, but a partner.

Corporate partners, he said, “embrace and understand what you are doing and infuse themselves in your work and provide greater assistance.

“It’s more than just charity,” he said.

Special Olympics athletes Trent Bethel and Malachi Sylvester shared their love for sports, saying it allows them to travel the world and meet new people.

Sylvester competes in powerlifting and Bethel, swimming.

Powerlifting coach Richard Johnson thanked Digicel and the Digicel Foundation, adding that sport allows SOTT to “include (Special Olympics athletes) in the world, our space and further provide opportunities for them in life.”