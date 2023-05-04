Dare to dance

Members of the Marcia Charles Dance Theatre Company perform From the Begining. - AYANNA KINSALE

Marcia Charles Dance Theatre Company (MCDTC) celebrated its 25th anniversary with a presentation entitled Dare, which it showcased for three nights at Queen's Hall, St Ann's.

Dance pieces presented at the event, which ran from April 28-30, included, Dare to Dream, Try Everything, Believe, Black Woman, Dare to Be, Ah Trini, Dare to Cross Borders & Generations, among others.

The event's programme described Charles as an acclaimed dancer with experience in folk, modern and ballet. Her passion for dance compelled her to share her knowledge, experience and techniques with others. This passion gave birth to the theatre company in 1998, it said.

The MCDTC dancers have performed on stage with many of Trinidad and Tobago's's top gospel, soca and calypso artistes and steelbands including, Desperadoes, Caribbean Airlines Invaders, Republic Bank Exodus. The company has also performed regionally and on international stages.