Cudjoe praises Special Olympics athletes as ministry donates $500k

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe. - ANGELO MARCELLE

MINISTER of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe has praised the Special Olympics TT (SOTT) athletes and committee for their dedication as they prepare for the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Germany.

The Games will be held in Berlin, Germany from June 17-25. TT will send a team of 18 athletes, eight coaches, two officials, media staff and medical staff.

The athletes will compete in equestrian, powerlifting, swimming and track and field.

Before this, SOTT will also host its national games, which will begin on May 6 and continue every weekend in May.

In a Facebook post, SOTT thanked the ministry for keeping “its commitment to equality, inclusion in sport, and building human capacity.”

This was accompanied by a photo of Cudjoe presenting an envelope to SOTT director Ferdinand Bibby.

Cudjoe told Newsday the donation was $500,000.

She said the Special Olympics athletes “have always done us proud over the years” and recalled expanding the ministry’s rewards and incentives programme to include them.

“We commend SOTT as they are always consistent in not only preparing for the Games but keeping these athletes and youngsters active throughout the year.”

She also praised SOTT for its “stellar and commendable” relationship with TT’s private sector.

On Thursday, the Digicel Foundation donated $330,000 to SOTT.

Cudjoe said the team is filled with committed people who not only love sport but providing opportunities for the athletes.

“I want to commend the entire team and wish the athletes all the very best.”