Archbishop: RC children's homes need more state help

Archbishop Jason Gordon - Sureash Cholai

RC Archbishop of Port of Spain Jason Gordon is calling on the State to do more to help RC children's homes meet the needs of children in their care.

Gordon made the statement during a meeting with the Children's Authority.

The authority and the RC Archdiocese have committed to collaborating to offer more support to vulnerable children in children's homes.

In a release from the authority, Gordon said caring for vulnerable children was very important and consistent with the role of the church in the society.

The statement said the archbishop noted that the church has been promoting care to children through several independent Catholic-run homes for over 150 years.

In calling on the State to do more to support the homes to meet the children's growing needs, he emphasised, that those needs go beyond housing and accommodation, but also include education and training, recreational outlets, psychological and medical care, access to counselling, trained and competent institutional staff and a more sensible and sensitive approach to how children are transitioned, the release said.

The first goal of the collaboration was safely reintegrating children with their families when it is in the child's best interest. The two bodies agreed there was a need for greater collaboration to create safe spaces for children to become well adjusted, contributing members of society.

The authority's acting director, Rhonda Gregoire-Roopchan, said caring for children goes beyond their physical housing.

"She also expressed that children thrive best in a family environment and this has to be central to the approach of residential and alternative care," the release said.

The licensing of the RC care homes was also discussed. Eleven of the 14 homes have received licences to date and the remaining three are said to be "nearing completion."

The release said alternative care and the need for more foster homes were also on the agenda.

"The church sees this as a Christian duty of care," the release said.