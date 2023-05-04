3 wounded in Aranguez shooting

File photo -

Three men were shot after a drive-by shooting in Aranguez on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the two 28-year-olds and one 40-year-old were sitting on the corner of Bombay and William Street, Aranguez, at around 5.29 pm, when a black Mitsubishi Lancer drove near them.

Three gunmen wearing ski masks got out of the car and shot the men.

One of the wounded men fell into a drain, while the others tried to run away but collapsed nearby.

The attackers got back in the car and drove off.

Police from the North Eastern Division were called in and took the men to the hospital where they remained up to Thursday morning.

The 40-year-old man is in critical condition while the two 28-year-olds are in stable condition.

Crime scene investigators visited the area and found 23 spent shells from 5.56 mm ammunition, 9 mm ammunition and 40 calibre ammunition.

San Juan police are continuing enquiries.