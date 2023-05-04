12 held in ‘intelligence-led exercises’ across Trinidad

Police have held 12 people in several divisions for various offences during "intelligence-led exercises."

A police statement on Thursday said officers continued their efforts to rid communities of criminals and illegal items through a series of sustained, intelligence-led anti-crime exercises across the country.

In the Central Division, Freeport CID and station officers held four suspects, ages 29 to 51, all of Freeport, in connection with investigations into reports of demanding money by menace and obtaining money under false pretence.

The four were held during an exercise between 2 pm and 8 pm on Wednesday.

In the Northern Division, the police arrested three men, ages 18 to 19, from the Arima and San Juan districts, for being affiliated with a gang. They were held between 9 am and midday in an exercise that included Northern Division Task Force South, Northern Division Task Force North, and the Malabar CID.

In South Western Division, between 2 am and 8 am on Wednesday in the Cedros district, the police held four suspects for offences including having dangerous drugs, guns and ammunition, house-breaking and larceny.

Meanwhile, a joint exercise of the Inter-Agency Tactical Support Team, the Guard and Emergency Branch and the Canine Branch resulted in the seizure of 1.4 kilogrammes of marijuana at an abandoned house at Temple Street, Arima.

On Monday, the Gang and Intelligence Unit from the Eastern Division intercepted and searched a B14 Nissan Sentra car after surveillance in the Tamana area.

The police found a Beretta air pistol, 30 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, ten rounds of 9 mm ammunition, five rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and quantities of marijuana and cash.

The police arrested the driver from Sangre Grande.