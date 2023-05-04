10 reasons why your business needs a website

-

Your website is the most critical digital asset for your business to have, and in 2023, it is still one of the most misunderstood and underutilised assets in the Caribbean.

According to the Ministry of Labour, by the end of 2020 there were 25,000 registered businesses and 90 per cent of them are recognised as micro- or small businesses.

However, according to Domain Stats, TT currently has

only 7,387 domain names registered. Of that 7,387, we don't know how many of them are businesses or active websites. This stat is important, because we can clearly see that most businesses do not have a website.

Your website is not just a static page to house your contact info or have an outdated catalogue of your products. Websites have evolved over the years to be a living, breathing organism that is integral to your business's being successful and is a crucial part of your digital footprint.

Let's break it all down for you. Here are ten reasons why your business needs a website in 2023 and beyond.

1. Online presence: In today's digital age, having a website is essential for businesses to establish an online presence and reach a wider audience.

When you dot a search on any search engine, 90 per cent of the search results are links to a website. The featured snippets, people-also-ask sections and voice searches clip out important information from websites to give you the answers to your queries.

Not having a website disqualifies you from the number-one way people get information.

2. Customer engagement: A website allows businesses to interact with customers in a more personalised and engaging manner through features like live chat, contact forms and joining your e-mail lists and push-notifications list.

3. Brand awareness: Your website can help you build brand awareness by showcasing your products, services, and unique value proposition to your prospective clients and audience.

4. Available 24/7: Your website is accessible 24/7, allowing your clients to make purchases, browse your offerings and submit contact request.

5. Cost-effective marketing: A website can serve as a cost-effective marketing tool for businesses, as it can use search engine optimisation (SEO), content marketing and is currently the best source of organic traffic to your brand. Content on your website has no shelf life, unlike social media platforms that have a shelf life of up to seven days before they no longer show up on users' feeds.

6. E-commerce: If you want to sell products and services online in the Caribbean, the only way to do that and accept credit-card payments online is through your website.

E-commerce features on

all social media platforms have been turned off for the Caribbean. There is no Facebook, Instagram or TikTok shop available in our region.

Businesses should be directing their social-media following back to their website to complete a sale.

7. Credibility: A well-designed website and informative website can enhance your business credibility and reputation, making it easier for customers to trust and engage with your brand.

8. Competitive advantage: In today's competitive market, having a website can give your business the edge over your competitors who don't have a digital presence or those who are only available on social media.

9. Data collection: Your website can help collect valuable data on customer behaviour, preferences, demographics and much more. The data can then be used to help you make more informed business decisions.

10. Flexibility: A website allows businesses to adapt to changing market trends, customer needs and industry developments, making it a flexible and scalable tool for growth.

In today's digital age, having a website is no longer an optional luxury for businesses, it is an absolute necessity. A website provides a platform for businesses to establish an online presence, engage with customers, showcase products and services, build credibility, and brand awareness, and generate revenue through e-commerce.

Without a website, businesses risk falling behind their competitors who are already leveraging the power of digital marketing to reach and engage customers.

So if you want your business to succeed and thrive in the digital world, having a website is not just a recommendation – it's a requirement.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with Caribbean businesses to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms. Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcast, Spotify, or Google Podcast.