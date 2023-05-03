We need press freedom

Dr Geoffrey Hinton -

EVAN GERSHKOVICH, 31, was a curious child. He read widely. He explored the cello. And, in the American city in New Jersey where he grew up, he picked up the native language of his Russian émigré parents, who had fled their homeland during the Soviet era.

Mr Gershkovich grew up to become a reporter and worked in what was once believed to be a “new Russia.”

Today, he is imprisoned in that country, accused of espionage, and is the first American journalist to have been so detained since the Cold War.

This reporter’s case embodies the kind of threats the media face, even after decades of progress.

As the world observes World Press Freedom Day today, we acknowledge that those threats still exist, to varying degrees, exactly 30 years after this day was first added to the international calendar.

All over the world, reporters remain pitted against political directorates.

The nature of the challenges facing the media, though, are not just political ones.

Monday’s dramatic warning from Dr Geoffrey Hinton against the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI), which can be used to generate misinformation, underscored the new risks emerging in a complex and rapidly shifting technological terrain that has already profoundly affected traditional media.

The continued global trend of layoffs, downsizing and terminations was also alluded to at Saturday’s annual White House Correspondents’ dinner.

It is not often appreciated that media freedom, the safety of journalists and freedom of expression all have a direct bearing on the fulfilment of other human rights. Without a healthy and robust media environment, scrutiny and accountability in relation to all other human rights cannot occur.

The drafters of our Constitution were correct to specially single out freedom of the press, for there is need for this right to be specially guarded.

The media, as an institution, is no sacred cow – as politicians gleefully remind us with their not infrequent and often gratuitous threats, criticisms and attacks. When we get it wrong, our leaders are the first to let us know. When we get it right, they are also the first to let us know – with their vitriol.

Recent moves to usher in various legislative changes – which have in some cases been reviewed before proclamation – suggest a willingness at least to address the concerns of media stakeholders. We are heartened that Trinidad and Tobago moved up six points, from 31 to 25, out of 180 countries, in the World Press Freedom ranking by Reporters Without Borders.

But as the fast-moving realm of AI shows us, some of these changes may become outmoded by the time they are put into force.

Come what may, we today stand firm with media all over the world in pledging to do our best to uphold the norms and traditions that are needed to keep democracy alive and well. And we oppose all those who would prefer to see Mr Gershkovich’s case become the norm.