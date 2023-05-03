(Updated) Met Office warns of tropical wave, yellow-level sea alert

File photo of the view of the gloomy city as the tropical wave passes over, from the top of Chancellor Hill pines. -Jon Mahabir

The Met Office is tracking a tropical wave that left the West African coast on April 30 and on Wednesday was around over 2,800 kilometres east of the Lesser Antilles.

It said on Wednesday morning, the tropical wave is expected to reach TT on Saturday evening and while it does not appear to be very active, there could still be some showers and thunderstorms.

The Met Office said if there is any measurable amount of rain according to its criteria, the 2023 rainy season will be declared for TT.

It has also issued a yellow-level hazardous sea alert in which conditions will be monitored from 2 pm on Wednesday to 2 pm on Saturday. The severity is expected to be moderate. The northern and eastern coastal areas of Tobago and the northern, eastern and western coastal areas of Trinidad are under this alert.

It said long-period swells are expected to affect the northern and eastern coastal areas of TT and to a lesser extent, the western coastal areas of Trinidad and with the presence of spring tides, occasional battering waves in these areas can occur, especially during high tides.

The Met Office said those who are venturing these areas should monitor near-shore and coastal sea conditions and exercise caution, especially at high tides.

It will also continue to closely monitor the tropical wave and keep people informed.

People are asked to continue to monitor updates at www.metoffice.gov.tt and access more information and instructions from www.odpm.gov.tt

This is an update from the story titled: Yellow-level sea alert for Wednesday to Saturday