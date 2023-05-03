Traffik 2040 returns for Point Fortin celebrations

Eddie Charles, leader of Traffik 2040. -

The Point Fortin Borough Day celebration will see the return of Traffik music band, The band’s leader, Eddie Charles, says the musicians are prepared to cause a major stir in this year’s celebration.

Rejuvenated and ready to bring back authenticity to the Carnival circuit, Charles said his decision to step down from the A-Team’s frontline asset was a well communicated one, a media release said.

“There are no hard feelings whatsoever. The move is one I believe is necessary for my career as an entertainer who dabbles not only in the Carnival sector, but also in the Christmas and corporate performance sector,” Charles said in the release. Already, he has confirmed bookings for December 2023.

Charles has for decades proven his versatile edge as a stage performer and vocalist. His soca parang music has placed him in a category all of his own, with many promoters reaching out annually to book him for their shows, locally and internationally, the release said.

“Traffik is now Traffik 2040. We’re looking toward to the future, but still, we aren’t forgetting the true essence that makes Traffik what it has always been.”

Charles believes there’s space for everyone in the music business.

“There’s so much variety, and every space calls for something unique. Truth is, what patrons attending a borough day fete may desire of a performance cast may be totally different from what’s desired by patrons attending an event at the Queen’s Park Savannah or O2 Park.”

During Carnival 2023, the release said many online conversations surrounded the continued casting of the same group of artistes, repeatedly, by event promoters. To this he says, “While we understand that promoters will pull for the big names in the season, based on music popularity, it is really important to give patrons a good time, and that requires authentic, potent performance.”

Charles’ return with Traffik 2040 is promising a whirlwind experience for patrons, with sets that will deliver hardcore soca music and enticing stage performances, the release said. “What is a fete without a performance that leaves people sweaty, smiling and exhilarated,” he asked with a laugh. He says this is what Traffik’s return to the scene, will bring.

The release said several event promoters have secured the band for their events in the Point Fortin Borough Day celebrations and Charles says he can’t wait to show patrons just what a fete should feel like.