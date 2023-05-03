Sewer issue fixed: Students back out at Chaguanas Government Primary

National Parent-Teacher Association president Kevin David. -

A sewer issue at Chaguanas Government Primary School, which meant students stayed home for days, has been rectified.

Classes were brought to a halt last week owing to an overflowing sewer on the compound, which is a recurring issue at the school.

It also happened in 2017 and was temporarily fixed.

Past students took to social media to say this has been an issue from as far back as 2009.

But National Parent Teachers Association (NPTA) president Kevin David told Newsday the problem "escalated" last week.

The school's PTA issued a notice to parents on April 25 saying "there is an issue with the school's waste water treatment," so parents "are advised to make an informed decision about sending their children to school."

David said repairs needed to be done to a pump and that parents were keeping their children away from school.

Newsday understands the repairs were completed on Tuesday and school resumed as normal on Wednesday morning.