Rats at Dinsley-Trincity school: Corporation 'doing all we can'

Kwasi Robinson -

Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation chairman Kwasi Robinson says the corporation is doing its best to deal with a rat infestation at Dinsley-Trincity Government Primary School.

Last week, students' parents were called and told there was "a situation," so they should pick up their children, as school was being dismissed early. No further details were given.

However, students told their parents there were rats in the school. Some parents have since been keeping their children at home.

One mother told Newsday when her child returned home from school the following day, he said only two of his classmates were present.

She added that when teachers were asked what was going on, they said they could not speak, as they have to "follow protocol.

"This is crazy," she said. "Health and safety comes first.

"Are we compromising the health and safety of students, teachers and parents?"

Another parent told Newsday she is frustrated by the poor communication since the situation began. She added that it should have been made clear what the issue was when school was dismissed early.

"What is 'a situation'? If my child ends up getting some type of disease, what are they going to tell me? 'Sorry'? Are they mad?

"It's so disrespectful not to inform the parents that the child can be in potential danger and even lose their life."

She said if communication were more effective, parents would be able to chip in and assist.

Newsday understands the school sent a letter apologising to parents on May 1.

It said, "Thank you for your patience. Today, word was received confirming the infestation of rodents," adding that it is being addressed.

"...The ministry is committed to continue working with all relevant agencies to eliminate the presence of rodents at the school."

Parents were also told bait boxes were placed around the school, that the rats killed as a result will be removed, points of entry will be sealed off, and the garbage-disposal removal schedule would be reviewed.

Additionally, in a letter to the corporation obtained by Newsday, the school asked for the installation of 22 bait boxes "with immediate effect."

The letter said the Rodent Sector of the corporation visited on April 25 for inspection.

Robinson confirmed this to Newsday on Wednesday. He said before that letter, bait boxes had been put in place and since then, 24 more have been added.

He said he has been in communication with Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, health and safety officials, among others.

He added that he had visited the school four times over the last two weeks.

"We are doing everything we can," he said.

President of the National Parent Teachers Association (NPTA) Kevin David told Newsday he understands the corporation is working on the issue.