Rangers seek revenge against AC Port of Spain

AC Port of Spain midfielder Michel Poon-Angeron, middle, in a match against Terminix La Horquetta Rangers at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima on Sunday. AC Port of Spain won 2-1. - courtesy TT Premier Football League

FOURTH-PLACED Terminix La Horquetta Rangers will be aiming for revenge against leaders AC Port of Spain in matchday 12 of the TT Premier Football League on Wednesday.

The teams will meet at the La Horquetta Recreation Grounds from 7.15 pm in the second match of a double header. In the first match, third-placed Defence Force will play last-placed San Juan Jabloteh at 5 pm.

Rangers and AC Port of Spain met on Sunday at Larry Gomes Stadium with the latter emerging with a narrow 2-1 win. Substitute Jaydon Prowell gave AC Port of Spain the win in stoppage time.

AC Port of Spain lead the standings with 30 points and Rangers are fourth with 22 points, but have played two matches less.

A full schedule of matches will take place on Wednesday including a double header at Arima Velodrome.

FIXTURES

La Horquetta Recreation Ground

Defence Force vs San Juan Jabloteh, 5 pm; AC Port of Spain vs Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, 7.15 pm

Arima Velodrome

W Connection vs Cunupia FC, 5 pm; Prisons Service FC vs Central FC, 7.15 pm

Manny Ramjohn Stadium

Tiger Tanks Club Sando vs Caledonia, 4 pm

Police Barracks

Police vs Pt Fortin Civic, 6 pm