North crowned Under-19 Classic champs

North's Zachary Siewah bowls during the Price Club/TTCB North-South U-19 Classic final against South, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, on Tuesday. - Marvin Hamilton

NORTH lifted the Price Club/TT Cricket Board North-South Under-19 50-over Classic title with a seven-wicket victory at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Tuesday.

Batting first, South struggled at the crease and could only muster 113 all out in 31.4 overs.

Luke Ali was the top scorer for South scoring 23 off 45 balls and Riyaad Mohammed made 21 off 19 deliveries.

Spinner Abdullah Cambridge and Abdur Rahman Juman were the best bowlers for North grabbing 3/14 and 3/25 respectively. Both players bowled five overs apiece.

Andrew Rambaran was also a handful for the South batsmen taking 2/14 in 5.4 overs.

In reply, North cruised to the target closing on 115/3 in 27.2 overs. Rambaran showed his ability with the bat cracking six fours in his knock of 47 not out off 63 balls, while Sachin Emrit was watchful at the wicket ending on an unbeaten 21 off 44 balls. Fast bowler Liam Mamchan tried his best to limit the North batsmen with figures of 2/16 in six overs.

Awards were distributed after the match with the North players taking home all the prizes.

Juman was handed the player of the match award, Cambridge walked away as the best bowler, Rambaran won the best batsman prize and Kyle Ramdoo was the best fielder. Employees of Price Club attended the closing ceremony and helped hand out awards including director Shaliza Ali.

The Under-19 match and the Under-17 North-South Classic on Monday were held in preparation for the regional youth tournaments later this year. The best players will be chosen to represent TT on the national Under-17 and Under-19 teams.

Summarised Scores:

SOUTH 113 (31.4 overs) (Luke Ali 23, Riyaad Mohammed 21; Abdullah Cambridge 3/14, Abdur Rahman Juman 3/25, Andrew Rambaran 2/14) vs NORTH 115/3 (27.2 overs) (A Rambaran 47 not out, Sachin Emrit 21 not out; Liam Mamchan 2/16) North won by seven wickets.