Nickocy Phillips: Where is Tobago's crime plan?

Nickocy Phillips -

WHERE is Tobago’s crime plan?

Unity of the People leader Nickocy Phillips posed this question to THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Minority Leader Kelvon Morris on Tuesday as he reacted to the growing number of murders on the island.

Tobago recorded its fifth murder for the year on Wednesday with the killing of 68-year-old Edward Eastman, of Old Ground, Golden Lane.

Eastman’s murder came less than a week after Donneil Thomas was shot and killed at his home on Mentor Drive, Signal Hill.

Police said the investigation into that murder is at a sensitive stage.

During a news conference at the Buccoo Multipurpose Facility, Phillip wondered what had become of the crime talks that were supposed to take place between Augustine and Morris.

“What are you all doing? Both of you have to come to some consensus. Where is the crime plan?’

“What has become of the conversations that you are supposed to be having with the Minority Leader?”

Augustine and Morris last met on November 4, 2022.

Phillips said crime must never be a political or party issue.

“I am saying all political leaders of Trinidad and Tobago must come together. The crime situation cannot just be about the PNM or the government and the Opposition.

"It has to do with all political leaders having this conversation. It is every single leader, because every political leader has an ambition and they have their followers. And if all of us as political leaders can come and sit down and focus on how to deal with the crime situation on the islands of Trinidad and Tobago, it is going to be feasible for all of us.”Rowley urged Augustine to call fresh THA elections after allegedly losing his moral mandate to govern when he and the other executive members left the Progressive Democratic Patriots, led by Watson Duke, after being elected to the THA.

Supporters of Augustine and his executive established the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) on April 17. He serves as the party’s interim political leader.

Phillips said, “As a young politician, it is very distasteful seeing that not only is Dr Rowley the Prime Minister, but he is senior to him (Augustine), and you are now entering politics.”

Phillips said young people are looking on.

“You are setting a bad precedent for the youths, especially those in the youth Parliament, in the legislature, to continue to tell the Prime Minister to mind his damn business.”

Phillips added, “I will not condone such things. Arrogance is the level of stupidity that makes you fall as a leader. So the Prime Minister is right: they need to call an election.”

On Channel Five’s Rise and Shine show on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael said the THA elections will be called when they are constitutionally due.